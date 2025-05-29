Sunil Mittal: Electronics, Chips, and GCC Growth Signal Strong Direction for India’s Future

New Delhi— Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, on Thursday called on Indian industry to aim higher and cultivate deeper trust among stakeholders to drive national development. Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Annual Business Summit in New Delhi, Mittal outlined key areas of focus to unlock India’s full economic potential.

Highlighting India’s rapid 5G rollout as a testament to the country’s capability, Mittal emphasized the importance of leveraging the nation’s demographic dividend. “India’s young and dynamic workforce is an asset, especially as much of the developed world faces an aging population and restrictive immigration policies,” he said. “But this talent pool must be made job-ready through focused efforts by both industry and government.”

Mittal pointed to the fast expansion of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India as a strong indicator of the country’s growing prominence in the global services and technology sectors.

Underscoring the need for innovation, Mittal urged greater investment in research and development (R&D), particularly in scientific and deep-tech domains. He called for a stronger public-private partnership model to boost innovation at scale. “We must build purpose-driven products and focus on value-added exports,” he said.

Semiconductors, in particular, offer a critical area of opportunity. “With the right investments over the next decade, India can undergo a major transformation—especially in semiconductors, which are becoming strategically essential,” Mittal noted.

He also highlighted untapped potential in India’s northeastern states, which hold significant oil and gas reserves. These regions, he said, represent new frontiers for development and energy security.

Mittal emphasized the importance of collaborative policy-making, encouraging industry bodies like CII to work closely with the government to shape forward-looking strategies. He praised initiatives such as the National Semiconductor Mission and India’s growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem as positive steps toward economic resilience and technological self-reliance.

“With the right direction, policies, and partnerships, India is well on its way to becoming a global powerhouse in innovation, manufacturing, and digital transformation,” Mittal concluded. (Source: IANS)