Indian Markets Close Lower as Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Investor Sentiment

Mumbai— Indian stock markets ended lower on Tuesday as rising geopolitical tensions triggered widespread selling across sectors, dampening investor confidence.

The benchmark Sensex fell 155.77 points, or 0.19%, to close at 80,641.07, while the broader Nifty declined 81.55 points, or 0.33%, settling at 24,379.60.

Losses were led by major stocks including Eternal (formerly Zomato), State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Motors, and NTPC, which dropped between 1.94% and 3.15%.

However, a few counters managed to hold their ground. Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, and Nestle India posted gains, with Bharti Airtel rising 1.66%.

The broader market saw steeper declines. The Nifty Midcap100 index dropped 2.27%, while the Nifty Smallcap100 slid 2.50%, indicating deeper pain beyond large-cap names.

Barring Nifty Auto, all sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red, with PSU banks suffering the most. The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1.18% to 54,271.40, with 11 of its 12 constituents closing lower. Bank of Baroda plunged 10.91%, followed by Union Bank of India and Bank of India, down 6.19% and 6.33%, respectively.

The real estate sector also bore the brunt of the sell-off. The Nifty Realty index dropped 3.58%, weighed down by a 6.36% slide in Godrej Properties and a 4.96% fall in Sobha Limited.

Market volatility edged higher as the India VIX—often called the fear index—rose 3.58% to 19, reflecting growing investor anxiety.

Analysts attributed the decline to cautious sentiment triggered by global uncertainties, with profit booking and weak cues from international markets further pressuring domestic equities. (Source: IANS)