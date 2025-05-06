Global Tech Leaders Like Apple See Strong Economic Case for Investing in India: Scindia

New Delhi— Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that leading global technology firms, including Apple, are increasingly recognizing the economic advantages of investing in India, especially in manufacturing.

Speaking at the Bharat Telecom event in New Delhi, Scindia emphasized that India is no longer just an attractive destination out of goodwill but has become a smart strategic choice for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide.

“Apple has committed to sourcing and producing all of its mobile phones in India in the coming years,” said Scindia. “When companies invest in India, they’re choosing affordability, reliability, and originality.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently confirmed that the majority of iPhones for the U.S. market will be produced in India during the April–June quarter, a move partly driven by rising U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports.

Citing figures to illustrate the impact of such investments, Scindia said, “An investment of Rs 4,000 crore (roughly half a billion dollars) has generated sales worth Rs 80,000 crore, with Rs 16,000 crore in exports and the creation of 25,000 jobs.”

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership with transforming India from a digital follower into a digital leader on the global stage.

Highlighting the rapid expansion of India’s telecom infrastructure, Scindia noted that under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the country has connected 99% of its villages with 5G and brought 82% of the population online in just 22 months. “This isn’t just evolution; it’s a telecom revolution,” he declared.

Scindia added that India has not only caught up with the world in 4G and 5G adoption but is now setting the pace through reforms and innovation. He also underscored India’s emergence as the second-largest telecom market globally and the world’s most affordable data provider.

“India’s digital infrastructure is not just about communication,” he said. “It’s the foundation that empowers 1.4 billion people with access to healthcare, education, governance, and opportunity.”

Minister of State for Communications Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani echoed this sentiment, stating that India is no longer just a consumer but has become a creator and global partner in telecom innovation.

“The narrative has shifted from ‘made for India’ to ‘made by India,’” he said, noting the country’s ongoing transformation into a key player in the global telecom landscape. (Source: IANS)