India’s Manufacturing Sector Growing More Attractive to Global Investors: S&P Global

New Delhi— India is steadily enhancing its competitiveness and becoming an increasingly attractive destination for global manufacturing investment, according to a new report by S&P Global released on Monday.

Though manufacturing currently accounts for just 17.2% of India’s real GDP, the government’s targeted policy efforts are boosting domestic capacity and strengthening the country’s integration into global supply chains.

The report, titled “India Forward: Transformative Perspectives,” notes that rising global trade protectionism could work in India’s favor by encouraging supply-chain diversification. As the global trade landscape shifts, India is well-positioned to seize new opportunities and accelerate its manufacturing growth.

Over the past three decades, India has expanded significantly in size, scale, and global influence, and is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by FY 2030–31, the report adds.

S&P Global also highlights India’s focus on alternative energy and sustainability, especially its push for biofuels. These offer a “triple-win” by supporting energy security, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing farm incomes.

India is also aiming to enhance crude oil exploration and development, balancing energy and revenue security. While the country has a moderate reliance on global trade—providing some buffer from protectionist shifts—it remains exposed to broader global trends. (Source: IANS)