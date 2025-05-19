Smartphones Surpass Oil, Diamonds to Become India’s Top Export in FY25

New Delhi— Smartphones have officially become India’s top export in FY25, surpassing traditional leaders like petroleum products and cut diamonds, according to the latest government data.

Driven by strong domestic manufacturing and government support, smartphone exports surged 55% to $24.14 billion in 2024–25, up from $15.57 billion the previous year and $10.96 billion in FY23.

The U.S. and Japan saw the sharpest increases in shipments. Exports to the U.S. grew nearly fivefold—from $2.16 billion in FY23 to $10.6 billion in FY25—while exports to Japan rose from $120 million to $520 million.

This growth is largely credited to India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which has attracted global investment, boosted local production, and strengthened India’s position in global supply chains.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple and Samsung accounted for 94% of India’s smartphone exports in 2024. Made-in-India smartphone shipments rose 6% year-over-year.

Demand for premium smartphones also spiked in FY25, with Apple leading the charge. An IDC report revealed Apple shipped a record 3 million iPhones in Q1 2025, with the iPhone 16 alone accounting for 4% of total smartphone sales.

India’s smartphone market is shifting toward higher-end devices, with the average selling price reaching a record $274. The $600–$800 premium segment grew nearly 79%, with iPhone 13 and 16 dominating the category. (Source: IANS)