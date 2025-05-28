iPhone 16 Becomes World’s Best-Selling Smartphone in Q1 2025: Report

New Delhi– Apple’s iPhone 16 emerged as the world’s best-selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2025, marking the return of the series’ base model to the top spot after two years, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Handset Model Sales Tracker.

Apple continued its dominance in the global top-10 list, claiming five spots for the fifth straight March quarter. Samsung followed with a slightly smaller presence, featuring one fewer model than the same period last year.

The report noted that while the overall share of the top 10 smartphones in global sales remained steady, the contribution of low-end models (under $100) within the list increased.

The iPhone 16 saw particularly strong sales in Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with Japan showing the highest growth. Improved economic conditions and updated subsidy policies bolstered Apple’s pricing strategy and ecosystem appeal in the region.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max and 16 Pro ranked second and third, respectively, while the newly launched iPhone 16e debuted in sixth place, making a strong impact in its first full month on the market. Despite a higher price point than the iPhone SE 2022, the 16e is expected to outperform its predecessor, thanks to upgraded features and better technology.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra landed in seventh place, a slight dip from the S24 Ultra’s fifth-place position in Q1 2024. The decline was attributed to the shorter sales window of the S25 Ultra during the quarter. Still, the S25 series performed well, accounting for a quarter of Samsung’s smartphone sales in its active month. The lineup also highlighted Samsung’s push toward a more AI-driven experience with deeper integration of Google’s Gemini AI.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 14C 4G was the only non-Apple or Samsung device to crack the top 10, showing a 43 percent year-over-year growth over its predecessor, the Redmi 13C 4G.

Looking ahead, despite global economic uncertainties and trade tensions, the share of the top 10 best-selling smartphone models is expected to remain stable, the report concluded. (Source: IANS)