Apple Speeds Up Software Updates to Counter AI-Driven Cyber Threats

New Delhi — Apple is accelerating the release of software updates to strengthen user security as artificial intelligence makes it easier for cybercriminals to develop hacking tools, according to reports citing a company statement.

The iPhone maker plans to release a series of security-related updates earlier instead of bundling them into a major iOS update, shortening the time between the disclosure of security fixes and their deployment to users.

Apple has traditionally included many security patches in broader operating system releases. Those updates typically undergo testing by developers and beta users before becoming widely available.

The company is revising that approach as AI reduces the time attackers need to develop tools capable of exploiting known software vulnerabilities.

Apple said there is no evidence that any of the newly patched vulnerabilities have been actively exploited. However, the company believes faster delivery of security fixes is becoming increasingly important as AI accelerates the development of malicious cyber tools.

Separately, Apple has raised prices on select MacBook and iPad models as memory costs increase and AI-driven demand for semiconductors pressures manufacturers to reconsider pricing.

The company had indicated that it could no longer fully absorb rising component costs, particularly for memory and storage chips, which have become more expensive amid strong demand from AI data centers and cloud computing providers. (Source: IANS)