realme Announces 3-Year Licensing Partnership with Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

New Delhi– Smartphone brand realme has announced a landmark three-year strategic licensing partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, marking a bold move to align cutting-edge technology with high-performance motorsport engineering.

As the first major milestone in the collaboration, realme will launch a co-branded device: the realme GT 7 Dream Edition.

This partnership merges realme’s commitment to delivering advanced, youth-oriented technology with Aston Martin’s legacy of precision, speed, and design excellence. The realme GT 7 Dream Edition will feature the iconic two-wing Aston Martin design and a signature Aston Martin Green finish, blending luxury aesthetics with flagship performance.

“Collaborating with a legendary team like Aston Martin Aramco is a pivotal step in our journey to push innovation boundaries,” said Sky Li, CEO of realme. “Only our most refined products earn the ‘scarab wings’ — this new platform enables us to deliver standout design and craftsmanship to users worldwide.”

Matt Chapman, Head of Licensing and Merchandise at Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team, added, “We’re excited to welcome realme to the team with our first co-branded phone. The GT 7 Dream Edition combines high performance with innovative design, and we look forward to future collaborations.”

As part of the agreement, realme and Aston Martin will jointly develop two co-branded smartphone models each year, making this one of the most ambitious cross-industry collaborations in mobile tech and motorsports.

The realme GT 7 Series Global Launch Event will be held on May 27 in Paris, where additional details about the Dream Edition and the full GT 7 lineup will be revealed. (Source: IANS)