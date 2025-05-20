SBI to Raise $3 Billion from Overseas Markets in FY26

New Delhi— The State Bank of India (SBI) announced on Tuesday that its board has approved a plan to raise up to $3 billion in long-term funds from international markets during the 2025–26 financial year.

India’s largest public sector bank said the funds will be raised in one or more tranches through public offerings or private placements of senior unsecured notes.

“The Executive Committee of the Central Board, in its meeting held on Tuesday, approved, among other items, the examination and execution of a plan to raise up to $3 billion in long-term funding under Regulation-S/144A. The funds may be raised via public offerings and/or private placements of senior unsecured notes denominated in U.S. dollars or other major foreign currencies during FY 2025–26,” SBI stated in a regulatory filing.

This fundraising initiative is part of SBI’s broader strategy to secure low-cost capital to fuel credit growth across both its domestic and international operations.

Earlier, SBI had announced plans to raise up to ₹25,000 crore in FY26 through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or a Follow-on Public Offer (FPO).

The bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹18,642.59 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, marking a 10% decline compared to ₹20,698.35 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

However, total income rose to ₹1,43,876 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹1,28,412 crore a year earlier.

SBI also showed improvement in asset quality. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) dropped to 1.82% of total advances as of March 2025, compared to 2.24% at the end of the previous fiscal year. Net NPAs declined to 0.47% from 0.57%.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) for the quarter stood at ₹42,774 crore.

For the full fiscal year FY25, SBI’s operating profit surpassed ₹1 lakh crore, growing 17.89% year-on-year to ₹1,10,579 crore. Operating profit for the fourth quarter rose 8.83% year-on-year to ₹31,286 crore.

SBI declared a dividend of ₹15.90 per share (1,590%) for FY25. The record date for the dividend was May 16, and the payment is scheduled for May 30, 2025.

On Tuesday, SBI’s share price closed 1.2% lower on the BSE at ₹785.35 per share. (Source: IANS)