Visa Applications to Turkey and Azerbaijan from India Drop 42% Amid Geopolitical Tensions: Report

New Delhi— Visa applications to Turkey and Azerbaijan from India have plunged by 42 percent following recent geopolitical developments that significantly impacted traveler sentiment, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The sharp decline comes after both countries publicly expressed support for Pakistan, prompting an immediate and widespread reaction among Indian travelers.

Within just 36 hours, there was a 60 percent spike in the number of users abandoning their visa applications mid-process, according to data from Atlys, a digital visa processing platform.

“This was not a scattered or isolated reaction—it was sharp, instinctive, and behavioral,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys. “People didn’t need to be told to avoid certain destinations. They moved on, driven by awareness, sentiment, and the ease of exploring alternatives. That’s what modern travel looks like.”

In line with public sentiment, Nahta added that Atlys had suspended all marketing activities related to Turkey and Azerbaijan “in solidarity with India.”

The data also revealed that the decline in interest was especially pronounced among travelers from metro cities. Applications from cities like Delhi and Mumbai to Turkey fell by 53 percent, while those from tier-2 cities such as Indore and Jaipur were more resilient, showing a smaller decline of around 20 percent.

Group travel plans were affected most dramatically. Visa requests for families and large groups dropped nearly 49 percent, while solo and couple applications saw a comparatively moderate decline of 27 percent. This trend suggests that group travelers, who typically plan further in advance and are more attuned to political developments, were quicker to respond to the situation.

Atlys also identified distinct patterns based on age and gender. Travelers between the ages of 25 and 34 accounted for more than 70 percent of those who exited the application process mid-way. Meanwhile, women were 2.3 times more likely than men to redirect their travel plans entirely, opting instead for destinations like Vietnam or Thailand.

As interest in Turkey and Azerbaijan waned, other destinations experienced a surge in demand. Visa applications to countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and Egypt rose by up to 31 percent in the days following the shift. (Source: IANS)