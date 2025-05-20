Young Professionals in India Facing Rising Workplace Stress: Report

Chennai— As the nature of work continues to evolve, young professionals in India are increasingly grappling with workplace stress and challenges to their mental well-being, according to a new report released on Tuesday by global technology firm ADP.

The report highlights a growing emotional divide across generations in the workplace, with younger employees reporting significantly higher stress levels than their older counterparts.

Among professionals aged 27 to 39, 11 percent reported experiencing high levels of stress—well above the national average of 9 percent. In contrast, just 51 percent of those aged 18 to 26 said they manage stress effectively. Meanwhile, older workers between 55 and 64 years of age reported far better stress management, with 81 percent stating they feel stressed less than once a week.

Work overload emerged as the leading stressor among younger employees. Sixteen percent of professionals aged 18 to 26 cited excessive workloads as a major source of stress, double the percentage of older workers in the 55 to 64 age group, where only 8 percent reported the same.

The study also revealed that perceptions around workplace flexibility and surveillance contribute to increased anxiety. Sixty-seven percent of employees said they feel judged for using flexible work options, while 65 percent reported feeling monitored at work—factors that may heighten the sense of pressure and undermine well-being.

“These findings underscore how today’s workforce—particularly younger professionals—is navigating a more complex and emotionally demanding work environment,” said Rahul Goyal, Managing Director of ADP India and Southeast Asia. “The stress caused by excessive monitoring and perceived judgment highlights the urgent need for organizations to foster a more supportive and trusting workplace culture.”

Although the overall percentage of Indian workers experiencing high stress has declined slightly—from 12 percent in 2023 to 9 percent in 2024—the proportion of employees who feel they are truly thriving at work has also dipped, from 22 percent to 20 percent during the same period.

“Providing flexibility is only part of the solution,” Goyal added. “What truly makes a difference is creating a culture grounded in trust, empathy, and psychological safety. Prioritizing mental well-being is essential to building a healthier, more engaged, and productive workforce.” (Source: IANS)