Warren Buffett’s Wisdom Has Inspired Countless People, Including Me: Tim Cook

New Delhi— In a heartfelt tribute to one of the most iconic figures in global business, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday expressed deep admiration for Warren Buffett, calling it “one of the great privileges” of his life to know the legendary investor personally.

Taking to social media platform X, Cook praised Buffett’s unparalleled influence and enduring wisdom, which he said has inspired “countless people,” himself included.

“There’s never been someone like Warren, and countless people, myself included, have been inspired by his wisdom,” Cook wrote. “It’s been one of the great privileges of my life to know him. And there’s no question that Warren is leaving Berkshire in great hands with Greg.”

A Surprise Transition at the Helm

The tribute came shortly after Buffett, 94, made a landmark announcement at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska: after more than six decades of transformative leadership, he will be stepping down from his role at the end of this year.

Buffett’s successor, Greg Abel, Vice Chairman responsible for non-insurance operations, will take over leadership of the $1.16 trillion conglomerate. Although Abel had long been considered the heir apparent, the announcement still caught many—including Abel himself—off guard.

“That’s the news hook for the day. Thanks for coming,” Buffett said casually at the end of the meeting, sparking surprise among board members and shareholders alike.

A Legacy Built on Insight and Integrity

Buffett’s tenure at Berkshire Hathaway—often alongside the late Charlie Munger, who passed away in 2023—transformed the company into one of the most admired and successful enterprises in the world. Under his stewardship, Berkshire grew from a struggling textile manufacturer into a diversified holding company with major investments in insurance, energy, railroads, consumer goods, and more.

Often referred to as the “Oracle of Omaha,” Buffett became a symbol of long-term investing, ethical leadership, and an unshakable belief in the resilience of the American economy.

In his 2015 annual letter to shareholders, Buffett famously wrote: “The world is Berkshire’s oyster—a world offering us a range of opportunities far beyond those realistically open to most companies.”

An Era Ends, a Legacy Continues

As Buffett prepares to pass the baton, tributes like Cook’s reflect not only admiration for his business acumen but also the profound personal impact he has had on fellow leaders and entrepreneurs around the world.

While his era may be drawing to a close, Warren Buffett’s values and vision—rooted in clarity, patience, and trust—will continue to shape the future of Berkshire Hathaway and inspire generations to come. (Source: IANS)