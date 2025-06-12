‘A Difficult Day for All of Us’: Air India CEO Expresses Grief Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash

New Delhi— Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson expressed profound sorrow Thursday following the tragic crash of Flight AI171, which went down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

Calling it a “difficult day for all of us at Air India,” Wilson, in his first public statement since the accident, said the airline’s immediate priority is supporting the passengers, crew, and their families.

“This is a difficult day for all of us,” Wilson said in a video message shared on social media platform X. “Our efforts are now focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families, and loved ones.”

Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was en route from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport when it crashed into a residential area minutes after departure. Local authorities quickly transported the injured to nearby hospitals.

Wilson confirmed that Air India is working closely with emergency responders and has dispatched a special team to Ahmedabad to provide on-site assistance.

“We are actively coordinating with the authorities on all emergency response efforts,” he said. “A special team of caregivers from Air India is en route to Ahmedabad to offer additional support.”

To assist anxious friends and family members, the airline has set up a dedicated helpline.

“We understand the worry and fear of those with loved ones onboard,” Wilson said. “A special helpline has been established for families and friends to get information and support.”

He urged the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified reports, emphasizing the airline’s commitment to transparency and accuracy.

“Anything we report must be factual and not speculative,” he noted. “We owe that to everyone involved.”

Wilson acknowledged that while an official investigation is underway, determining the cause of the crash will take time. In the meantime, the airline’s focus remains firmly on caring for those affected and assisting authorities.

“Our teams are working around the clock to support passengers, crew, their families, and investigators,” he said. (Source: IANS)