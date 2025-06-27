Adani Becomes India’s Fastest-Growing Brand, Driven by Infrastructure and Green Energy Push

New Delhi– The Adani Group has been named India’s fastest-growing brand in 2025, with its brand value soaring by 82% to $6.46 billion, according to the latest “Most Valuable Indian Brands 2025” report released by London-based Brand Finance.

The Group’s rapid growth has been attributed to its integrated infrastructure strategy, ambitious green energy expansion, and rising brand equity among stakeholders. Adani’s brand value jumped from $3.55 billion in 2024, marking an increase of $2.91 billion—greater than the Group’s entire brand valuation in 2023. This growth propelled Adani from 16th to 13th place in the national rankings.

The report highlights Adani’s record-breaking revenue, robust profitability, and strategic clarity as key factors behind the brand’s exceptional performance. Speaking at the 33rd Annual General Meeting of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) earlier this week, Chairman Gautam Adani said, “In FY25, our numbers were strong. Across all our sectors, we did more than just scale. We created impact, inspired change, and most importantly, deepened our national commitment.”

At the consolidated level, the Group’s revenues grew by 7%, EBITDA by 8.2%, and its Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained stable at 2.6x. Total revenue stood at ₹2,71,664 crore, with adjusted EBITDA reaching ₹89,806 crore.

Gautam Adani also announced plans for a record capital expenditure of $15–20 billion annually over the next five years. “These are not just investments in our Group, but investments in the possibilities for doing our part to build India’s infrastructure,” he said.

Adani Power surpassed 100 billion units of electricity generation—an unprecedented milestone for a private Indian power producer—and is on track to achieve 31 GW of installed capacity by 2030.

The report also reflected India’s broader brand strength. The combined brand value of the country’s top 100 companies reached $236.5 billion in 2025, supported by a resilient economy and stable government policies. (Source: IANS)