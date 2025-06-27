Stock Market Hits 9-Month High as Sensex Tops 84,000, Nifty Nears 25,650

Mumbai– Indian equity markets ended Friday on a strong note, with benchmark indices hitting nine-month highs amid easing tensions in West Asia and growing optimism over a potential India–U.S. trade agreement. Investor sentiment remained upbeat, fueling continued buying across sectors.

The BSE Sensex climbed 303.03 points, or 0.36%, to close at 84,058.90, trading between 83,645.41 and 84,089.35 during the session. This marked the fourth consecutive day of gains for the index. The NSE Nifty followed suit, rising 88.80 points, or 0.35%, to settle at 25,637.80. Intra-day movement ranged between 25,523 and 25,654.

“The Nifty continued to climb as investor confidence remained strong,” said Rupak De of LKP Securities. “With no significant resistance until the 25,750–25,800 zone, the index could maintain its upward momentum. However, support is seen at 25,500; a break below that could trigger short-term consolidation.”

The Sensex last touched the 84,000 mark in October 2024, while the Nifty previously reached 25,639 on October 3 of the same year.

Broader market indices also posted gains. The Nifty Midcap100 index rose 0.27%, and the Nifty Smallcap100 outperformed with a 0.91% increase, signaling strong interest in mid- and small-cap stocks alongside the blue chips.

On the sectoral front, all indices on the NSE ended in the green except Consumer Durables, Realty, IT, and FMCG. The Nifty Oil & Gas index stood out, gaining 1.19% to lead sectoral performance.

Market volatility continued to ease, with the India VIX — the benchmark volatility index — slipping 1.60% to 12.39, indicating improved investor confidence and expectations of market stability in the near term. (Source: IANS)