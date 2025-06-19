Air India Crash: Government Issues Draft Rules to Remove Flight Path Obstructions

New Delhi— In response to the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has released draft rules aimed at tightening control over physical obstructions near airports that may pose a safety risk to aircraft.

The aircraft, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12 into the B.J. Medical College Hostel, erupting into flames and killing nearly all on board along with several individuals on the ground.

The newly proposed regulations, titled ‘Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 2025’, are intended to prevent future accidents caused by structures encroaching into protected airspace. The draft rules will come into effect once they are officially published in the Gazette.

According to the draft, authorities will have expanded powers to address buildings, trees, and other structures that exceed height limits within designated aerodrome zones. Structures found in violation will be served a formal notice, after which property owners must submit site plans, structural details, and other required information within 60 days.

If the structure is deemed a safety hazard, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or an authorized officer may issue an order for demolition or reduction of the structure’s height. Owners will have up to 60 days to comply, with a possible one-time extension of another 60 days if justified.

The draft also allows aviation authorities to conduct site inspections during daylight hours, with prior notice. If a property owner refuses access or fails to cooperate, the officer may rely on available information and escalate the matter to the DGCA.

The rules provide for a formal appeals process. Property owners can challenge demolition or trimming orders by submitting a written appeal to either the First or Second Appellate Officer, along with relevant documents and a fee of ₹1,000.

Importantly, only those who comply with the official directives will be eligible for compensation under Section 22 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024. Any structures constructed in violation of these rules after their notification date will not qualify for compensation.

The Ministry has invited public objections and suggestions within 20 days of the draft’s publication, signaling an intent to finalize the rules swiftly in the wake of the devastating incident. (Source: IANS)