Air India Crash: Tata Group Pledges ₹1 Crore to Families of Victims, Offers Full Support to Injured

New Delhi— Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Thursday announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of each person who lost their life in the crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad. The group will also cover medical expenses for the injured and ensure comprehensive care and support.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, saying, “No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured.”

As part of its broader relief efforts, Tata Group also plans to help build a new hostel at B.J. Medical College, which is near the crash site. “We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” Chandrasekaran said.

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata echoed the sentiment, calling the incident “heart-wrenching” and expressing solidarity with the grieving families. “This tragedy has brought immense grief to countless families,” he said. “We extend our heartfelt condolences and stand with them in this difficult hour.”

Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed just minutes after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft had 242 people onboard, including ten crew members.

The plane departed from Runway 23 at 1:39 p.m. and soon issued a MAYDAY distress call to Air Traffic Control. No further communication was received. The aircraft crashed just beyond the airport boundary and erupted in thick black smoke, causing widespread panic in the surrounding area.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was commanding the flight, with First Officer Clive Kundar as co-pilot. (Source: IANS)