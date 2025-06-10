Apple Expands Apple Intelligence Across Devices with New Features at WWDC 2025

Cupertino (California)— At its WWDC 2025 event on Monday, Apple unveiled a major expansion of its Apple Intelligence platform, introducing powerful new AI-driven features across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.

A key highlight of the announcement is that developers will now have access to Apple’s on-device foundation model, enabling them to build intelligent, private, and responsive features directly into their apps—without relying on cloud processing. This approach emphasizes privacy and performance, as the model functions even when devices are offline.

Live Translation is among the standout features. Integrated into Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls, it allows real-time translation of conversations—spoken aloud during calls or instantly translated as text in chats—making cross-language communication seamless.

Apple also announced that Shortcuts can now tap directly into Apple Intelligence, enhancing automation and personalization across apps and workflows.

“These models are becoming more capable and efficient, and we’re integrating them deeper into all our platforms,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. “Giving developers direct access to our on-device model will spark a new generation of apps—intelligent, private, and available anytime.”

The company also revealed that Apple Intelligence will expand to support eight new languages by year’s end: Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese.

Among the more creative tools, Genmoji and Image Playground allow users to generate custom emojis and images using natural language prompts. Users can blend emojis, add personal attributes like hairstyles or expressions, or generate artwork in styles such as oil painting or vector graphics. For more specific creative needs, users can type a detailed prompt and leverage ChatGPT integrations—always with explicit user consent.

Apple emphasized user privacy, noting that any data shared with ChatGPT in Image Playground is only sent after user approval, and never by default.

The new Workout Buddy feature on Apple Watch offers real-time, AI-powered coaching. It uses personal workout history and fitness data to deliver motivational insights tailored to each session, making exercise more engaging and goal-oriented.

These Apple Intelligence updates are now available for developer testing and will roll out to compatible devices and languages later this fall. (Source: IANS)