Apple Elevates iPhone Experience with iOS 26, Unveils watchOS 26 and iPadOS 26 at WWDC 2025

Cupertino (California)— Apple on Monday previewed iOS 26 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025), unveiling a major software update that introduces a striking new visual design, smarter features, and enhancements to everyday apps—making the iPhone experience more personal, intuitive, and visually dynamic.

iOS 26 features a refreshed interface anchored by “Liquid Glass,” a new translucent design element that refracts light and enhances focus on content. The updated aesthetic extends across the system, from app icons and widgets to the Lock Screen and Home Screen, blending vibrant visuals with the familiarity iPhone users expect.

“iOS 26 shines with a gorgeous new design and meaningful updates to features people rely on daily,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. “Whether it’s through more expressive visuals or deeply integrated Apple Intelligence, this release makes iPhone more helpful and personal than ever.”

Key updates include new tools in the Phone and Messages apps to help users stay connected and reduce distractions, as well as improvements to Apple Music, Wallet, Maps, and a revamped CarPlay interface. Apple also introduced a new app—Apple Games—which serves as a central hub for all game content on the device.

The Lock Screen now adapts dynamically to photos, with 3D spatial effects that respond to motion. The Camera app has been streamlined for quicker, distraction-free capture, while Photos now separates views into simplified Library and Collections tabs.

Safari gets a modern refresh, with edge-to-edge content display and floating toolbars. Apple Music, News, and Podcasts all feature reimagined tab bars that adapt fluidly to user interaction, shrinking when browsing and expanding when needed.

Apple also introduced watchOS 26, which brings the Liquid Glass aesthetic to the Apple Watch, refreshing elements like the Smart Stack, Control Center, and Photos watch face. Smart Stack now includes intelligent hints, and the new Workout Buddy offers personalized, spoken motivation during fitness sessions, along with music suggestions tailored to workout types.

Meanwhile, iPadOS 26 marks what Apple calls its most significant iPad update to date. The update not only brings the new visual design to iPad but also introduces a powerful and intuitive windowing system that enhances multitasking and app management, giving users more control over how they interact with multiple apps at once.

“This is the biggest iPadOS release ever,” Federighi said. “It redefines what users can do with their iPads, especially in terms of productivity and personalization.”

Apple also showcased visionOS 26, the latest update for the Apple Vision Pro, offering new spatial computing features and expanded app capabilities.

With a consistent design language and intelligent system-wide features powered by Apple Intelligence, the latest software updates position Apple to deliver a deeply unified and visually compelling user experience across its entire ecosystem. (Source: IANS)