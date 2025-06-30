Critical Minerals and Defense Cooperation to Take Center Stage as PM Modi Visits Argentina

New Delhi— Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Argentina from July 4 to 5 in what the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) describes as a strategically significant trip, taking place as the South American country embarks on sweeping economic reforms reminiscent of India’s own liberalization efforts.

The official visit, at the invitation of Argentine President Javier Milei, marks the third stop in Modi’s five-nation tour, which also includes Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago (beginning July 2), followed by Brazil (July 5–8) and Namibia (July 9). While Modi previously visited Argentina during the G20 Summit in 2018, this will be the first standalone bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister in 57 years, making it a historic milestone in India-Argentina relations.

The Prime Minister’s itinerary includes a tribute at the statue of General José de San Martín, Argentina’s iconic freedom fighter. He will receive a ceremonial welcome, participate in high-level delegation talks, and attend a lunch hosted by President Milei.

Argentina has been a strategic partner of India since 2019, and the two countries celebrated 75 years of diplomatic ties last year. According to the MEA, the leaders will explore deepening economic, trade, and strategic cooperation across a range of sectors.

“India’s progress in defense manufacturing, space, digital public infrastructure, and information technology positions us to offer valuable expertise to Argentina,” said MEA Secretary (East) P. Kumaran during a press briefing. “Our advancements in telemedicine and digital healthcare can also help expand medical access and improve quality and affordability in Argentina.”

Talks are expected to focus on bolstering cooperation in defense, agriculture, mining, energy (including oil, gas, and renewables), and boosting trade and investment. People-to-people exchanges are also on the agenda.

A major highlight of the visit will be discussions around critical minerals—especially lithium—a key resource for India’s clean energy transition. India and Argentina signed an MoU on mineral resources cooperation in August 2022, and the first meeting of the Joint Working Group under that agreement took place in January 2025.

“Argentina possesses the world’s second-largest shale gas reserves, the fourth-largest shale oil reserves, and significant conventional energy resources,” Kumaran noted. “It also holds vast reserves of lithium, copper, and rare earth elements that are essential for India’s green industrial growth. Since 2024, India’s public sector enterprise KABIL has secured concessions in Argentina, and this visit will further discussions on enhancing that partnership.”

Bilateral trade between the two nations has seen robust growth—more than doubling from 2019 to reach $6.4 billion in 2022. In 2021 and 2022, India was Argentina’s fourth-largest trading partner. Argentina continues to be a major supplier of edible oils, particularly soybean and sunflower oil, to India. In 2024, bilateral trade rose by 33% to $5.23 billion, making India Argentina’s fifth-largest trading partner and export destination. (Source: IANS)