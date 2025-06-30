Nine Key Sectors Could Generate Up to $738 Billion in Revenue for India by 2030: McKinsey Report

New Delhi— Indian companies operating in nine high-growth sectors could collectively generate between $588 billion and $738 billion in revenue by 2030, driven by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a resilient economy, according to a new report by McKinsey & Company.

This projected figure marks a three-and-a-half-fold increase from the estimated $164–206 billion in revenue these sectors generated in 2023.

The sectors identified in the report include e-commerce, semiconductors, cloud services, cybersecurity, electric vehicles and batteries, artificial intelligence (AI) software and services, space, nuclear fission, and robotics.

McKinsey said these sectors were selected based on either patent activity exceeding twice the national median or research and development (R&D) spending that outpaced the national average by a factor of two.

Among these, e-commerce is expected to see the largest revenue growth, projected to rise fourfold from $60–70 billion in 2023 to $240–300 billion by 2030.

The electric vehicle (EV) and battery sector is poised for even more dramatic expansion, with revenue expected to grow six- to eight-fold, reaching $40–60 billion by the end of the decade.

India’s burgeoning space sector could see its revenues increase by four to five times by 2030, while the semiconductor industry is projected to triple its earnings—from $40–45 billion in 2023 to $100–120 billion.

Cloud computing is also set to experience robust growth, with revenue expected to reach $70–80 billion, a four- to fivefold increase over 2023 levels.

The report underscores India’s growing potential as a global innovation and technology hub, with emerging sectors benefiting from rising R&D investments, supportive policies, and a maturing startup ecosystem.

Despite global economic uncertainties, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintains that the country remains a key driver of global growth. The RBI credits this resilience to prudent macroeconomic policies, strong corporate and financial sector balance sheets, and relatively stable financial conditions. Eased monetary policy and low market volatility have further bolstered the domestic financial system’s stability. (Source: IANS)