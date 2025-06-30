Ericsson’s New Antenna Facility Signals Strong Global Confidence in India, Says Minister Scindia

New Delhi— The inauguration of Ericsson’s cutting-edge antenna manufacturing unit in Manesar, Haryana, is a testament to global confidence in India’s technological and industrial capabilities, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Speaking at the opening of the facility—developed in partnership with VVDN Technologies at the Global Innovation Park—Scindia described the event as more than just a new production unit. “It marks the beginning of a facility that will power the networks of tomorrow and connect millions across the world,” he said.

The minister emphasized the convergence of global innovation and Indian expertise. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘Make in India’ initiative is evolving into a ‘Make for the World’ movement,” Scindia noted, highlighting the broader national vision to position India as a global manufacturing and technology hub.

He also pointed out the transformational role of international partnerships in India’s telecom sector, citing investments from companies like Ericsson, Apple, Google, and Qualcomm. “These collaborations bring not just capital, but also cutting-edge technology, global manufacturing standards, and vital training for Indian engineers,” he said, adding that such investments have elevated India’s position in the global telecom and tech value chain.

Scindia praised Ericsson’s broader contributions in India, including innovations in network automation, APIs, and the company’s Global AI Accelerator based in Bengaluru, which he said have significantly advanced India’s digital capabilities.

“As India moves from its Amrit Kaal toward its Shatabdi Kaal over the next two decades, this journey will not only transform India but also help transform the world,” he said.

The new Manesar facility marks Ericsson’s first antenna manufacturing unit in India, focused on producing passive antennas for both domestic and international markets. Shipments are expected to begin in July 2025. Over 50 percent of the antennas intended for India will be locally manufactured, meeting rigorous global and domestic quality standards—a step that reinforces India’s status as a trusted innovation and production base.

Scindia also credited the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for catalyzing this progress, noting it has attracted more than ₹4,000 crore in investments, driven ₹80,000 crore in production output, and created over 34,000 jobs. Liberalized FDI norms and sector reforms have further propelled growth, bringing in over $39 billion in foreign investment since 2000. Today, the telecom sector contributes nearly 7 percent to India’s GDP.

“This facility represents a long-term commitment to Indian talent, engineering, and innovation,” said Mikael Eriksson, Head of Antenna Systems at Ericsson. “We are dedicated to building a full-spectrum antenna ecosystem right here in India.” (Source: IANS)