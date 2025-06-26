FASTag Ecosystem to Expand with Fintech Partnerships: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi— Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday emphasized the potential of the FASTag ecosystem to evolve beyond toll collection and become a comprehensive digital mobility platform across India. He underscored the government’s intent to collaborate with fintech companies and other stakeholders to drive this transformation.

“FASTag is more than just a tolling mechanism — it can form the foundation for seamless, digital travel experiences across the country,” said Gadkari. “By partnering with fintechs, we aim to expand its utility to enhance user convenience, streamline transport services, and improve overall efficiency in the mobility sector.”

Currently, the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) FASTag program supports 98.5 percent of toll payments and operates across 1,728 toll plazas — including 1,113 on National Highways and 615 on State Highways. Over 38 banks have issued more than 11.04 crore (110 million) FASTags to date, facilitating widespread digital payments.

In a recent move to make travel even more convenient, the government introduced a FASTag-based annual pass priced at ₹3,000 for cars, effective from August 15. This initiative aims to offer hassle-free highway travel for regular commuters.

To chart the next phase of FASTag innovation, the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), promoted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), hosted a workshop in New Delhi with leading fintech firms. The objective was to explore non-toll applications of FASTag and gather insights on regulatory compliance, data security, grievance redressal, and expanding user convenience.

“The workshop will help shape a digitally empowered National Highway network that benefits every commuter in the country,” Gadkari said.

V. Umashankar, Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, noted that India’s fintech sector has brought numerous innovations and FASTag has already revolutionized electronic tolling. “Our goal is to make toll collection fully cashless, convenient, secure, and error-free. Fintech will be the driver of innovation, while the government will act as a facilitator to enhance the end-user experience,” he said.

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav added that this collaboration would help unlock new applications for the FASTag system. “This is a unique opportunity to develop forward-looking solutions tailored to the evolving needs of highway users,” he said.

The initiative marks a significant step toward making India’s road infrastructure smarter, more integrated, and aligned with the country’s broader digital transformation goals. (Source: IANS)