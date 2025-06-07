Foreign Investors Return to Indian Markets as Domestic Buying Momentum Continues

Mumbai— Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) made a strong comeback to Indian equity markets on Friday, purchasing shares worth ₹1,009.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This marks a positive shift in sentiment as confidence builds among global investors.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also maintained their buying streak for the 14th consecutive session, investing a robust ₹9,342.5 crore in equities.

A key highlight of the day was a significant block deal by Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited, which offloaded ₹2,002.2 crore worth of shares in Bajaj Finserv Limited. The transaction involved the sale of 1.04 crore equity shares—representing 0.65% of Bajaj Finserv’s paid-up capital. Earlier in the day, the company’s promoters had executed a large pre-market sale of shares.

Investor sentiment was further lifted after the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced a 50-basis point cut in the repo rate, bringing it down to 5.5%. The rate cut is expected to ease borrowing costs and stimulate economic growth.

Reflecting the upbeat mood, benchmark indices continued their rally for a third straight day. The Nifty jumped 252 points, or 1.02%, to close at 25,003, while the Sensex rose by 746.95 points, or 0.92%, to end at 82,188.99. Both indices touched intraday highs, with the Nifty hitting 25,092.50 and the Sensex reaching 82,299.89.

Strong showings from companies like Eternal Limited and Shriram Finance Limited helped fuel the week’s upward momentum. For the week, the Nifty gained over 1% and the Sensex nearly matched that, breaking a two-week losing streak.

Market experts point to recent reforms and supportive central bank policies as catalysts for renewed investor interest. Manoj Purohit, a partner at BDO India, noted that extended deadlines for disclosure norms and relaxed rules for foreign investment in corporate debt are helping boost global investor confidence.

“These measures are seen as constructive for both equity and bond markets,” Purohit said. “With India’s solid economic fundamentals and improving global trade conditions, investor sentiment remains decidedly positive.” (Source: IANS)