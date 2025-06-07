WWDC 2025: Apple Expected to Showcase Major OS Overhauls and AI Advancements

New Delhi— Apple is poised to unveil sweeping updates to its operating systems and make a bold leap forward in artificial intelligence at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, set to take place June 9–13. Industry analysts say the tech giant must deliver a strong message about its readiness to compete in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

According to a report from Counterpoint Research, Apple is expected to focus heavily on AI features that enhance user experience through improved on-device functionality, cloud-based processing, personal context awareness, and deep integration across its ecosystem.

“Apple needs to send a powerful signal that it’s ready to ship meaningful AI upgrades—or at least have a compelling narrative for why it’s been trailing behind competitors,” the report noted.

One of the most anticipated announcements is the unveiling of “Apple Intelligence 2.0,” a next-generation AI platform that could introduce a more advanced, context-aware Siri experience powered by Agentic AI. This emerging field aims to transform devices from reactive tools into intelligent, proactive digital companions.

A recent Counterpoint survey found that 84% of iPhone users are open to paying for Apple Intelligence, signaling strong consumer demand for smarter features.

“All eyes are on this year’s WWDC,” said the report. “Beyond expected updates to macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and other platforms, the spotlight is firmly on Apple’s AI strategy. The company is expected to double down on integrating intelligence into every aspect of its software.”

The tech world is currently experiencing an “Agentic AI arms race,” and Apple’s success in this space could shift the broader generative AI conversation in the smartphone market. Key expectations include greater on-device processing, smarter user context recognition, and deeper Siri integration.

Apple’s growing services revenue will also be a focal point. Core offerings such as iCloud, part of the Apple One subscription bundle, have become essential to Apple users and continue to drive growth. The company’s strong emphasis on privacy and data security could further distinguish its AI offerings from competitors.

With rising expectations from both consumers and the industry, WWDC 2025 may mark a defining moment in Apple’s evolution into an AI-driven ecosystem. (Source: IANS)