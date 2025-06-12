Gautam Adani Expresses Grief Over Air India Crash, Offers Support to Affected Families

Ahmedabad— Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, expressed deep sorrow on Thursday following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad and pledged full support to the victims’ families.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Adani said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss.” He added that the Adani Group is actively coordinating with authorities and assisting affected families on the ground.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad. The flight was carrying 242 individuals, including passengers and crew. According to Air India, the passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals.

In the wake of the crash, all flight operations at SVPIA were suspended. “All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for the latest updates before heading to the airport,” an airport spokesperson said. Roads around the crash site were also sealed off to facilitate emergency services and rescue teams.

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, who was attending events in Vijayawada, rushed to Ahmedabad immediately after receiving news of the incident.

Air India confirmed that the injured are being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Emergency response teams remain active at the scene, and authorities are continuing investigations into the cause of the crash. (Source: IANS)