Tourism Unites J&K and Ladakh, Says Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Srinagar— Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, emphasized on Thursday that the government and people of the union territory are committed to promoting tourism collaboratively with Ladakh, aiming for growth across both regions.

Speaking during a visit by members of the Kashmir Travel Agents Association to Kargil, Wani highlighted tourism as a shared economic and cultural bridge linking Jammu & Kashmir with Leh and Kargil.

“We want the growth of Leh, Ladakh, and J&K together. Tourism is a common thread that binds us,” Wani said. “Kargil has always been a major destination in Ladakh, known for adventure tourism and trekking, attracting visitors to both Kargil and Leh. We want to grow together.”

He noted Kashmir’s accessibility, pointing out that it is just a one-hour flight or a few hours by train from Delhi. “If you’re planning to visit Switzerland, know that everything you seek there—scenic beauty, tranquility, adventure—you’ll find here in Kashmir, and more,” he added.

Wani also lauded local tour operators for their inclusive efforts to integrate Leh and Kargil into broader travel itineraries. “This shows the good intentions of Kashmir’s tour operators. They aren’t just promoting their own interests—they’re supporting the growth of the entire region, including Leh and Kargil.”

He emphasized that Kashmir remains safe for tourists and that the government is fully invested in the sector’s revival. “The Chief Minister himself takes an active role in tourism development. There isn’t a single tourism event he doesn’t personally engage with.”

However, the region’s tourism industry suffered a setback following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where militants backed by Pakistan killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and one local. Among the victims was a Nepali national. Authorities said the victims were targeted based on their religion, leading to a sharp decline in tourist arrivals.

Despite the tragedy, officials remain hopeful that continued cooperation between J&K and Ladakh will drive long-term growth in the sector. (Source: IANS)