Hanwha Systems Partners with Northrop Grumman to Advance Integrated Air Defense Technologies

Seoul— South Korea’s Hanwha Systems has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman to jointly develop advanced integrated air defense systems, the company announced on Monday.

The agreement focuses on deepening technological collaboration in air defense command and control systems, while also exploring new business opportunities within South Korea, according to Hanwha Systems.

Northrop Grumman is the developer of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), widely regarded as one of the most advanced platforms of its kind. IBCS integrates radar and interceptor systems across land, sea, and air, creating a unified and highly adaptable air defense network capable of coordinating responses to a wide range of threats. The system is currently being deployed by the U.S. Army and is under consideration for adoption in Europe and other allied regions.

Hanwha Systems emphasized that the partnership will combine Northrop Grumman’s cutting-edge air defense expertise with its own advanced command and control technologies, including the Korea Air and Missile Defense Operations Center (KAMDOC). Together, the companies aim to deliver next-generation air defense solutions tailored to evolving global threats.

Hanwha also views the collaboration as a strategic step in expanding its presence in the global defense market. “Hanwha is undergoing a bold transformation to become a leading global defense company,” said Park Sung-kyun, vice president and head of the defense electronics division at Hanwha Systems. “Our partnership reflects our ambition to lead the development of next-generation weapon systems and strengthen our position in the global market.”

A defense industry official noted that the collaboration could significantly enhance both companies’ capabilities. “The synergy between Hanwha’s radar technologies and Northrop Grumman’s integrated defense systems is expected to strengthen both firms’ air defense offerings,” the official said. “It could also support Hanwha’s efforts to expand in the U.S. defense sector.” (Source: IANS)