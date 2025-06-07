India Eyes 20% Growth in Livestock Exports for FY26, Aims to Become Global Leader

New Delhi— India has the potential to emerge as a global leader in livestock exports, particularly in value-added and processed animal products, and should aim for a 20% increase in exports in the current fiscal year (FY26), senior government officials said at a workshop held in the capital.

In FY25, India’s animal product exports reached $5.11 billion, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 12.56%, according to official data.

The remarks came during a national workshop titled “Exports of Livestock and Their Value-Added Products – Future Prospects and Way Forward,” organized by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD).

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of DAHD, emphasized the importance of sustained investment in disease control infrastructure, robust quality assurance systems, diplomatic efforts to improve market access, and enhanced biosecurity measures.

“To compete globally, the livestock industry must prioritize processing and elevate the quality of its products by implementing a star-rating system for plants and facilities,” Upadhyaya said.

The workshop brought together central and state government officials, industry leaders, policy experts, and scientists to discuss strategies for strengthening India’s livestock export ecosystem. Key topics included quality enhancement, technological innovation, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) control, market intelligence, and improving global alignment.

In a special address, Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary at DAHD, provided updates on national disease control initiatives. She underscored the urgent need for sustained funding, improved hygiene conditions, and efforts like the male calf preservation project and the establishment of FMD-free zones.

Joshi noted that based on the progress of India’s FMD eradication program, nine states—Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Gujarat—are being considered for FMD-free designation.

She also stressed the need to strengthen supply chains by introducing traceability across the livestock value chain and supporting the industry through the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF).

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev highlighted India’s growing reputation as a reliable exporter of hygienic, traceable, and high-quality livestock products.

“There’s significant potential to boost exports by accessing new markets, developing innovative value-added products, and maintaining the highest quality standards,” Dev said.

With targeted reforms and a focus on quality, India’s livestock sector could see transformative growth and play a larger role in the global agri-export landscape. (Source: IANS)