India Showcases Maritime Growth at CMA CGM Headquarters in France

New Delhi— India’s expanding maritime ambitions were in focus as T.K. Ramachandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, visited the global headquarters of CMA CGM in Marseille, France. The visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark interaction with CMA CGM officials during his state visit to France earlier this year.

During the visit, Ramachandran met with senior executives from CMA CGM, a global leader in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, and was briefed on the group’s expanding operations in India. These span shipping, shipbuilding, container terminals, multimodal logistics, and maritime industrial development.

According to the Ministry, the CMA CGM leadership provided an update on progress under its “India Strategy,” which centers around five strategic pillars: expanding Indian-flagged fleets, strengthening shipbuilding collaboration, enhancing inland logistics, boosting maritime industrial investments, and driving innovation.

Notable developments include the launch of CMA CGM’s first Indian-flagged vessels — CC VITORIA and CC Manaus — along with the establishment of a new Indian shipping entity at GIFT City in Gujarat. In shipbuilding, the company is in advanced talks with Indian shipyards for constructing LNG-powered container ships.

CMA CGM is also making significant port and inland infrastructure investments, including a $200 million expansion at the Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal and participation in the upcoming Vadhavan Port project.

The company expressed interest in India’s ship recycling ecosystem, particularly at Alang, and discussed plans to source containers and green steel from Indian manufacturers to support global sustainability objectives.

With more than 2,200 digital professionals currently employed in India, CMA CGM is also exploring the creation of maritime research and innovation hubs in key Indian cities.

According to the Ministry, the visit served as a platform for strengthening Indo-European maritime ties and fostering collaboration on port development, logistics innovation, and global connectivity.

“The Secretary’s engagement in Marseille reflects India’s deepening collaboration with international maritime leaders and reinforces its long-term vision for the growth and modernization of the country’s port and shipping sectors,” the statement added. (Source: IANS)