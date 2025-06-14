Air India Begins Safety Inspections on Boeing 787 Fleet Following Crash

New Delhi— Air India has initiated one-time safety checks across its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, following a directive from India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The move comes in the aftermath of the tragic crash of flight AI 171, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the airline confirmed that it has already completed the mandated inspections on nine of its 787 aircraft and is on track to finish checks on the remaining 24 planes within the DGCA’s prescribed timeline.

“These checks are being carried out as the aircraft return to India and must be completed before they are cleared for subsequent flights,” Air India stated.

The airline cautioned that the added inspections could result in extended turnaround times and potential delays, particularly on long-haul international routes that operate within tight airport curfew windows. Passengers are advised to verify their flight status before heading to the airport.

To ease passenger inconvenience, Air India is offering refunds or complimentary rescheduling for travelers impacted by delays or cancellations related to the safety checks.

The DGCA’s order covers the entire fleet of Air India’s Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft equipped with Genx engines. The directive includes preventive maintenance measures and system inspections across various critical components — including the fuel system, cabin air compressors, hydraulic systems, flight control units, and engines.

The regulator has set June 15 as the effective start date for these inspections, with airlines required to submit compliance reports thereafter. Investigations into the cause of the AI 171 crash are currently underway.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons, which owns Air India, has announced a compensation package for victims. Each family of those who perished in the crash — including passengers, crew, and individuals on the ground — will receive ₹1 crore. Additionally, the company has pledged to cover all medical expenses for the injured and to provide long-term support for their recovery and well-being. (Source: IANS)