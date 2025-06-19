India-UK FTA Sets Stage for Deeper Cooperation in Trade and Technology: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi— Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reaffirmed India’s commitment to turning the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) into a transformative economic partnership during his address at the India Global Forum (IGF) 2025 in London, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

His visit follows the historic signing of the FTA in May 2025, marking a major milestone in India’s global trade engagement. In his keynote speech, Goyal emphasized that the agreement reflects the shared vision and ambition of two vibrant democracies and demonstrates India’s growing ability to negotiate balanced, forward-looking trade frameworks aligned with national interests.

Goyal shared the stage with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds. The session was moderated by international journalist Mark Barton.

Outlining the next steps, Goyal stressed the importance of establishing strong institutional mechanisms for joint governance, accelerating early benefits for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups, and easing the cross-border movement of skilled professionals across industries.

On June 19, Goyal also took part in a special session on “UK–India Science, Technology and Innovation Collaboration” held at the Science Museum in London. The discussion focused on expanding UK participation in India’s growth in digital public infrastructure, sustainable manufacturing, and green technologies.

The session spotlighted India’s efforts to become a global manufacturing hub through initiatives like Make in India and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes. It also explored opportunities for collaboration in fintech, artificial intelligence, and the creative economy.

According to the ministry, the FTA is expected to play a key role in fostering deeper cooperation in critical technologies, defense production, and advanced manufacturing. Indian innovations such as UPI and CoWIN were cited as examples of scalable models that could be globalized through bilateral cooperation.

“By leveraging the India–UK FTA, both nations aim to unlock new avenues in goods, services, technology, and innovation for shared prosperity,” the ministry stated. (Source: IANS)