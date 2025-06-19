India’s Telecom Subscriber Base Surpasses 1.2 Billion: TRAI

New Delhi— India’s telecommunications sector continues its upward trajectory, with the total number of subscribers crossing the 1.2 billion mark, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday.

The total subscriber base grew from 1.189 billion in December 2024 to 1.200 billion in March 2025. Tele-density also improved during the quarter, indicating expanded connectivity across both urban and rural areas.

Urban subscribers rose to 666.11 million, while rural users climbed to 534.69 million, reflecting a steady push toward digital inclusion in underserved regions. As a result, rural tele-density increased, and the rural share of total subscriptions edged up from 44.31% in December to 44.53% by March.

Wireless connections drove much of the growth, with over 13 million new connections added during the March quarter. Combined mobile and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) users reached 1.163 billion, with traditional mobile connections alone totaling 1.156 billion — a sign of sustained consumer interest in mobile services.

India’s broadband landscape remained strong, recording over 944 million subscribers. This positions the country among the world’s largest internet markets, as new technologies continue to redefine digital access.

Financial indicators also showed improvement. The telecom sector’s Gross Revenue (GR) for the quarter stood at ₹98,250 crore, while Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) reached ₹79,226 crore. License fee collections increased accordingly, underscoring the sector’s robust demand.

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for wireless services climbed to ₹182.95. Prepaid users contributed ₹182.53, while postpaid users averaged ₹187.48 monthly.

User engagement also rose, with average monthly usage reaching 1,026 minutes, reflecting greater consumption of voice, data, and multimedia services.

In broadcasting, the sector remained stable with 333 active satellite pay TV channels out of 908 licensed, including 101 HD channels. The Pay DTH segment reported 56.92 million active users, complementing public broadcaster Doordarshan’s free-to-air offerings. (Source: IANS)