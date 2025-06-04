India’s Mineral Production Maintains Strong Growth Momentum in FY 2025-26

New Delhi— India’s mineral production continues on a high-growth trajectory in FY 2025-26, following record-breaking output in the previous fiscal year.

Iron ore, which accounts for 70% of the total mineral output by value, hit a new high of 289 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY 2024-25, up 4.3% from 277 MMT in FY 2023-24.

Provisional data for April 2025—the first month of the current fiscal year—shows continued momentum across key minerals compared to April 2024. Bauxite production surged by 13.9% to 2.13 MMT, limestone rose by 1.2% to 40.5 MMT, and lead & zinc ore increased by 2.4% to 1.27 MMT. Zinc concentrate also saw a 7.7% rise, reaching 0.14 MMT.

In the non-ferrous segment, primary aluminium output grew by 1.5% year-on-year to 3.47 lakh tonnes (LT) in April 2025, while refined copper production jumped 15.6% to 0.52 LT.

India remains the world’s second-largest aluminium producer and among the top 10 in refined copper. The steady growth in these metals signals continued demand from core sectors such as energy, infrastructure, automotive, and construction.

March 2025 figures also showed notable year-on-year gains: iron ore rose 5.7% to 25.9 MMT, manganese ore grew 9.7% to 0.39 MMT, and zinc concentrate was up 5.5% to 0.19 MMT.

The ongoing expansion in mineral output reflects robust industrial activity and underlines India’s growing role in the global mineral supply chain. (Source: IANS)