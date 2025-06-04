Over 70% of Indian Professionals Confident About Job Security in FY26: Report

New Delhi— More than 73% of Indian professionals are confident about retaining their jobs in FY 2025–26, marking an 11-point increase from the previous year, according to a new report by global edtech firm Great Learning.

Job security sentiment is strongest among professionals in Tier-1 cities, where 31% reported feeling “extremely confident” about job retention, compared to just 18% in Tier-2 cities. Company size also plays a role: 85% of employees at firms with over 5,000 staff members feel secure in their roles, while only 58% of those at companies with fewer than 50 employees report the same.

As AI and automation reshape the job market, professionals appear increasingly adaptive—78% now express a positive outlook on AI’s impact on their careers. Interestingly, MBA and B.Com graduates are more optimistic (89% and 84%, respectively) than B.E./B.Tech graduates, possibly due to hiring slowdowns in India’s tech sector driven by automation.

The report also highlights a growing focus on skill development. Around 85% of professionals acknowledge the need to upskill to remain relevant, up from 79% last year. A strong 81% plan to acquire new technical skills in the coming year, with Tier-1 professionals leading the trend—46% of them rate upskilling as “extremely important,” compared to 26% in Tier-2 cities.

“AI is a transformative force reshaping the modern workplace,” said Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-Founder of Great Learning. “While it brings challenges, it also creates new opportunities for those ready to evolve.” (Source: IANS)