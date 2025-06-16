IndiGo Parent InterGlobe Denies Reports of $1 Billion Stake Sale

New Delhi— InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of budget airline IndiGo, on Monday dismissed reports suggesting it plans to sell a portion of its stake to raise $1 billion. The company labeled the reports as “speculative” and “without factual basis.”

In an official statement, InterGlobe reiterated its commitment to IndiGo and its long-term strategic vision.

“InterGlobe Enterprises is firmly committed to overseeing IndiGo’s long-term plans. At present, the airline’s next phase of growth remains our primary focus,” the company said.

The clarification comes in response to media claims that InterGlobe was considering a sale of up to a 4% stake in IndiGo through block deals—potentially raising about Rs 8,600 crore (approximately $1 billion). Some of the reports named Rahul Bhatia, InterGlobe’s Managing Director and co-promoter of IndiGo, as a possible seller.

Bhatia had previously offloaded a 2% stake in the airline in June 2024, selling about 77.2 lakh shares for Rs 3,292 crore. The proceeds were reportedly used to fund InterGlobe’s hospitality and other ventures.

IndiGo’s other co-founder, Rakesh Gangwal, has also been steadily reducing his stake in the airline. Most recently, in May 2025, he sold a 5.7% stake via block deals. Gangwal and his family now hold 7.8% of the company, down from nearly 37% in 2020. He had earlier expressed his intention to fully exit the airline over time.

Despite the speculation, investor sentiment remained positive. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited rose 2.43% to close at Rs 5,390 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up Rs 128 from the previous close. (Source: IANS)