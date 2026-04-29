Adani Power Q4 profit jumps 64% on strong operations, lower taxes

AHMEDABAD — Adani Power Ltd. reported a sharp 64 percent year-over-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, driven by improved operational efficiency and lower tax expenses despite a volatile demand environment.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 4,271 crore for the quarter ended March 31, while revenue rose 10 percent to Rs 15,989 crore, according to its regulatory filing. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 27 percent to Rs 6,498 crore.

Power sales volume saw a modest increase, rising to 27.2 billion units (BU) in the quarter from 26.4 BU a year earlier, supported by stable offtake under long-term supply agreements.

For the full financial year, Adani Power reported a net profit of Rs 12,971 crore, slightly higher than Rs 12,750 crore in the previous year. Annual revenue stood at Rs 55,583 crore, affected by lower merchant tariffs.

Total power generation reached 105 BU for the year, while overall sales volume grew 3.4 percent to 99.15 BU, the company said.

Adani Power also strengthened its long-term growth visibility, with expansion capacity tie-ups reaching 13.3 gigawatts (GW) during the year.

In the fourth quarter, the company secured a 1,600 megawatt long-term power purchase agreement from Maharashtra’s state distribution company under the design, build, finance, own, and operate model, taking the share of tied-up operating capacity to about 95 percent.

Management said thermal power continues to play a key role in stabilizing India’s electricity grid as renewable energy capacity expands.

Chief Executive Officer S.B. Khyalia said that despite global energy price fluctuations and weather-driven demand variability, the company remains on track with its 23.7 GW expansion plan and expects strong earnings growth ahead.

“Our abundant natural resources, including coal, will power our growth and development for a long time,” Khyalia said.

“As India progresses quickly to achieve its renewable energy targets, thermal power is rising to the challenge of stabilizing the grid and meeting peak demand,” he added. (Source: IANS)