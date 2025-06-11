Meta India’s Public Policy Head Shivnath Thukral to Step Down

New Delhi— Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy at Meta India, is stepping down from his role at the end of the month to “pursue new opportunities,” the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Kevin Martin, Meta’s Global Head of Public Policy, praised Thukral’s contributions during his 7.5-year tenure, calling him instrumental in guiding policy and regulatory engagement in one of the company’s key markets.

“As part of the India leadership team, Shivnath played a vital role in shaping conversations that were critical for both the industry and Meta. We thank him for his leadership and wish him all the best for his next chapter,” Martin said in a statement to IANS.

Thukral joined Meta (then Facebook) in 2017 and held several key positions, including Director of Public Policy at WhatsApp India. In November 2022, he became Meta India’s public policy head, succeeding Rajiv Aggarwal. Most recently, he was promoted to Vice President in March 2024.

In a LinkedIn post, Thukral described the decision as difficult but timely. “Our policy engagement in India is now on solid, constructive ground. Having helped build the systems and processes, I believe it’s the right moment to let the team steer the course independently,” he wrote.

He also acknowledged the contributions of his colleagues, saying, “This is a tough decision mainly because of the amazing team I’ve had the privilege to work with. Their drive and dedication constantly inspired me.”

Thukral’s departure marks a significant transition for Meta India as it continues navigating the country’s evolving digital policy landscape. (Source: IANS)