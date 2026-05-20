Meta Begins Layoffs as Part of AI Restructuring Push

NEW DELHI — Meta Platforms began laying off nearly 8,000 employees Wednesday as part of a broad restructuring aimed at accelerating the company’s shift toward artificial intelligence, according to multiple reports.

The Facebook parent company began sending layoff notices in phases. The cuts and role transfers are expected to affect about 10% of Meta’s global workforce.

Reports said an internal document outlined plans to move nearly 7,000 employees into new AI-focused roles as part of the restructuring.

In a memo to employees, Meta HR chief Janelle Gale said many teams are being redesigned around AI-native principles, with flatter structures and smaller groups intended to move faster and take greater ownership.

“As org leaders worked on the changes, many of them incorporated AI native design principles into their new org structures,” Gale said.

North American employees were also reportedly asked to work from home on the day the layoffs began, a practice Meta has used during previous job-cut announcements.

The restructuring comes as Meta sharply increases spending on AI infrastructure. The company has projected capital expenditures of $125 billion to $145 billion for 2026, much of it directed toward AI data centers, custom chips and model training.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told employees that data collected by the company was intended only to improve AI systems and was not being used for surveillance.

Earlier this month, reports indicated that Meta would begin laying off nearly 10% of its global workforce while expanding its AI initiatives as part of a broader reorganization to streamline operations. (Source: IANS)