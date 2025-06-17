No Major Safety Issues Found in Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet: DGCA

Mumbai— India’s aviation regulator has found no major safety issues with Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, following a recent inspection prompted by operational concerns.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated on Tuesday that its surveillance of the airline’s Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft revealed compliance with all relevant safety standards. The review came after a high-level meeting with senior officials from Air India.

“The recent surveillance conducted on Air India’s Boeing 787 fleet did not reveal any major safety concerns. The aircraft and associated maintenance systems were found to be compliant with existing safety standards,” the DGCA said in an official statement.

Air India currently operates a fleet of 33 Boeing 787 aircraft, of which 24 have already undergone enhanced safety inspections. The regulator also examined recent operational data, focusing particularly on the airline’s wide-body operations involving the Dreamliner fleet.

The increased scrutiny followed an incident last week involving a London-bound Air India flight that experienced a critical issue seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad. In response, the DGCA ordered immediate enhanced safety checks for the entire Boeing 787 fleet, especially those powered by Genx engines.

As part of the directive, Air India was required to conduct a series of detailed maintenance procedures starting June 15. These include pre-departure one-time checks, fuel parameter monitoring, cabin air compressor inspections, and electronic engine control system testing. The airline was also instructed to perform operational tests on the engine fuel-driven actuator, inspect the oil system, check the hydraulic systems, and review takeoff parameters.

Additionally, a ‘Flight Control Inspection’ has been mandated as part of the routine transit checks until further notice. (Source: IANS)