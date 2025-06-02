Piyush Goyal meets global CEOs in Paris, highlights India’s EV and renewable energy potential

Paris/New Delhi– Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with top global CEOs in Paris on Monday to discuss investment opportunities in India’s expanding electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy sectors.

Goyal is on an official visit to France to strengthen trade and investment ties and is scheduled to attend a World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial meeting on Tuesday.

“Held a meeting with Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group. Exchanged views on India’s growing potential as an automobile manufacturing hub and the emerging EV landscape,” Goyal posted on X.

He also met Bernard Fontana, Chairman and CEO of French energy giant EDF, to discuss India’s leadership in the renewable energy sector and ways to further integrate sustainable energy solutions into the country’s development strategy.

Earlier, Goyal held talks with Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, on the company’s investment plans in India and deeper collaboration in the clean energy space.

Goyal also indicated that India is close to finalizing a free trade agreement (FTA) with Oman, with talks showing significant progress since their launch in November 2023. He visited Oman earlier this year in January to advance the negotiations.

During his three-day visit to France, Goyal is set to hold bilateral discussions with Eric Lombard, Minister of Economy, and French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin. The meetings will focus on deepening the Indo-French economic partnership and exploring new areas of cooperation.

The minister is also scheduled to meet with leadership from several major French companies, including Vicat, L’Oréal, Renault, Valeo, EDF, TotalEnergies, and ATR.

Following his engagements in France, Goyal will travel to Italy for the next leg of his European visit. (Source: IANS)