Tesla Will Manufacture in India; PM Modi and Elon Will Work It Out: Errol Musk

New Delhi— Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, expressed strong confidence on Monday that Tesla will eventually set up a manufacturing plant in India, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon will reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

Speaking exclusively to IANS during his visit to India, Errol Musk said, “There has to be a Tesla plant in India. It’s one of the most important places in the world.” He added, “PM Modi must consider India’s national interest, and Elon will consider Tesla’s. I believe they’ll work out a solution that benefits both sides.”

While noting that his comments are personal and not on behalf of Tesla, a publicly traded company, the 79-year-old South African businessman reiterated, “I have no doubt there will be Tesla manufacturing in India.”

Errol Musk is visiting India in his capacity as a global advisor to Servotech Power Systems Ltd., reflecting growing international interest in India’s progress toward green energy and electric mobility leadership.

India has set ambitious electric vehicle (EV) targets for 2030: 30% EV adoption in passenger vehicles, 80% in two- and three-wheelers, and 70% in commercial vehicles.

In April, Elon Musk and PM Modi held a virtual discussion on strengthening India-U.S. collaboration in innovation and technology. “It was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I look forward to visiting India later this year,” Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

PM Modi also shared, “We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the U.S.”

Meanwhile, Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that Mercedes-Benz, Skoda-Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Kia are exploring EV manufacturing in India. Regarding Tesla, the minister said the company currently plans to open showrooms, but has not committed to manufacturing in India. (Source: IANS)