Reliance-Owned Campa Cola Faces Backlash Over Alleged Religious Insensitivity

New Delhi— Campa Cola, the iconic Indian soft drink brand recently revived by Reliance Industries, is facing widespread outrage on social media over allegations of hurting religious sentiments.

The controversy centers around an advertisement that reportedly used imagery associated with Lord Jagannath ahead of the annual Rath Yatra festival, sparking a national uproar. The hashtag #BoycottCampa began trending as users took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice their anger.

The Rath Yatra, a major Hindu festival during which deities Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are paraded on chariots, is set to take place on June 27. Many critics have accused Campa Cola of exploiting the festival’s sacred symbolism for commercial gain.

“No brand should exploit religious sentiments for commercial gain. Campa Cola needs to apologise and respect the sanctity of Lord Jagannath’s temple,” wrote user Modinaal Sarapunjab.

“You can’t rebrand a mistake into a movement. Campa Cola was forgotten for a reason,” posted another user, Chaviii Patel.

Others criticized the company for putting profit over faith. “Commercial greed should never override spiritual reverence. Apologise now, Campa Cola,” said Raghav Sawant. Shivam Patil added, “Religious symbols are not props for brand promotion. Campa Cola has crossed a line.”

Beyond the religious angle, the controversy has reignited concerns over corporate dominance in India’s consumer market.

“Support local. Reject exploitation. Campa Cola’s revival isn’t about taste — it’s about control,” wrote user Samay. Vishal added, “Campa used to be a symbol of nostalgia. Now it’s just another tool for monopolies. We deserve better choices, not corporate manipulation.”

Others lamented the brand’s perceived departure from its original roots. “From being the people’s drink to becoming a corporate pawn? Disappointed but not fooled,” said user Nilu.

Rahul Gowda echoed the broader sentiment, stating, “Playing with religious faith for profit is unacceptable. Campa Cola, show some respect.”

Campa Cola is currently owned by Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Industries Limited. The company acquired the legacy brand from Pure Drinks Group in August 2022 for Rs 22 crore, aiming to expand its footprint in the competitive beverage market.

The brand was officially relaunched on March 9, 2023, with three flavors—cola, orange, and lemon—available in select stores across India. (Source: IANS)