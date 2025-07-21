Antibiotic Resistance Could Push Annual Global Treatment Costs to $159 Billion by 2050: Study

NEW DELHI— Rising antibiotic resistance could cause annual global treatment costs to skyrocket from $66 billion today to $159 billion by 2050, according to a new study that warns of severe consequences for global health and economic stability.

The study, conducted by the Center for Global Development, highlights the growing threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacteria—commonly referred to as “superbugs”—which are driven largely by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics. These resistant infections are not only harder to treat but also significantly more expensive, often requiring longer and more intensive hospital stays.

“Resistant infections are nearly twice as costly to treat as infections that respond to antibiotics,” noted the researchers, led by Anthony McDonnell, a policy fellow at the Center for Global Development. “The economic and health burden will fall disproportionately on low- and lower-middle-income countries.”

The study integrates global health burden forecasts with economic models to deliver a comprehensive picture of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and its implications. Using data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the study estimates that if current trends continue, AMR will lead to 38.5 million deaths between 2025 and 2050. That’s a projected 60 percent increase in AMR-related deaths by mid-century.

“If resistance rates continue following historical trends since 1990, the direct cost of healthcare due to AMR is expected to rise to $159 billion annually by 2050, which would account for 1.2 percent of global health spending,” the study said.

This sharp increase is largely attributed to the higher intensity and complexity of treatments required, particularly in regions already vulnerable to healthcare challenges.

The report also noted a striking demographic impact: eliminating AMR-related deaths could result in a global population that is 22.2 million larger by 2050.

The researchers called for urgent investment in innovation and wider access to high-quality antimicrobial treatments, particularly in developing countries where the impact will be most profound.

“The clock is ticking. Without action, both the human and economic toll of antimicrobial resistance will grow exponentially,” the study concluded. (Source: IANS)