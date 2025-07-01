Bangladesh Clears All Dues to Adani Power, Resolves Power Purchase Agreement

New Delhi– In a significant move reaffirming Adani Power Ltd as a reliable and cost-effective energy partner, Bangladesh has cleared all outstanding dues by making its single largest payment of $437 million last month.

Following the settlement, Bangladesh has formally requested Adani Power—a key entity of the diversified Adani Group—to resume supplying electricity from both units of its Godda-based power plant, in accordance with the schedule set by the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), sources said Tuesday.

The $437 million payment covers not only outstanding bills but also includes carrying costs and other issues related to the power purchase agreement (PPA).

In addition to clearing the dues, Bangladesh has established a Letter of Credit (LC) covering approximately two months of billing, along with a sovereign guarantee for all outstanding payments, providing additional security, sources added.

Adani Power supplies electricity to Bangladesh from its dedicated 1,600 MW coal-fired plant located in Godda district, Jharkhand. The plant meets roughly 10 percent of Bangladesh’s electricity demand.

Under a long-term agreement signed in 2017, the Godda plant is committed to supplying 100 percent of its power output to Bangladesh for a period of 25 years.

Bangladesh had previously struggled to meet its payment obligations due to rising import costs and internal political challenges. These difficulties led Adani Power to cut its supply by half last year. However, full operations resumed in March 2025 after Bangladesh began making consistent monthly payments to reduce the arrears.

In recent months, Bangladesh has been paying $90–100 million per month toward its obligations. The substantial $437 million payment in June came amid worsening power shortages in the country’s rural areas.

The resolution of payment issues has boosted market confidence, with lenders now expected to upgrade Adani Power Ltd’s credit rating from AA to AA+, a move that would lower its cost of borrowing.

According to sources, the latest developments validate the long-term agreement between the Bangladesh government and Adani Power, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two sides. (Source: IANS)