Elon Musk’s Starlink Launches Satellite Internet in Sri Lanka, Nears India Debut

New Delhi– Starlink, the satellite internet venture by Elon Musk, officially launched its services in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, making it the third South Asian country—after Bhutan and Bangladesh—to gain access to the high-speed internet service.

The announcement was made via Starlink’s official account on social media platform X, stating: “Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Sri Lanka!”

The launch brings Starlink one step closer to beginning operations in India. Just last month, the company secured a key license from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT), nearly three years after first applying.

According to reports, Starlink may begin providing services in India within the next two months.

The final step for its India rollout is obtaining formal approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe). The space agency has already issued a draft Letter of Intent (LOI) to Starlink. Once both parties sign it, the company will be officially cleared to enter the Indian market.

Starlink delivers internet via a vast constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit and currently operates the world’s largest such network, with over 6,750 satellites.

The company says its service offers fast internet with low latency, making it ideal for remote and underserved areas with limited connectivity options.

In Asia, Starlink is already operational in countries including Mongolia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Jordan, Yemen, and Azerbaijan.

Globally, it serves customers in over 100 countries, offering both residential and roaming internet plans. Residential options typically include two tiers: Residential Lite for smaller households with lighter data needs, and Residential for larger families or heavier users. (Source: IANS)