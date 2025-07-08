Epic Games Drops Antitrust Lawsuit Against Samsung Over App Store Restrictions

SEOUL— Epic Games, the U.S.-based video game developer behind the global hit Fortnite, has withdrawn its antitrust lawsuit against Samsung Electronics over restrictions on installing apps from third-party sources on Samsung’s mobile devices.

“We’re dismissing our court case against Samsung following the parties’ discussions. We are grateful that Samsung will address Epic’s concerns,” Epic CEO and founder Tim Sweeney announced Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter).

Epic had filed the lawsuit in the U.S. last year, accusing Samsung of employing a feature that automatically blocks the installation of apps from outside the Google Play Store and Samsung’s Galaxy Store. The company argued that this amounted to an unfair restraint on competition, forcing users to manually disable the feature before downloading apps from Epic’s official website.

With the legal action against Samsung now dropped, Epic is expected to continue its broader legal battle against Google over app store policies and alleged monopolistic practices.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics made headlines on a different front by announcing the acquisition of U.S.-based digital health tech company Xealth, as part of its effort to expand its footprint in health care IT.

Samsung said the acquisition agreement was signed on Monday and is expected to be finalized by the end of this year.

Founded in 2026 as a spin-off from Providence Health System, Xealth offers a platform that integrates digital health tools and care programs, enabling health care providers to more effectively manage patient care. The company currently partners with more than 500 hospitals across the U.S., including major systems like Advocate Health and Banner Health, and collaborates with over 70 digital health solution providers. (Source: IANS)