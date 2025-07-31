Gillette India Q1 Net Profit Drops 8%, Revenue Down Nearly 8% Sequentially

MUMBAI— Gillette India on Thursday reported an 8.19 percent decline in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, posting Rs 145.69 crore, down from Rs 158.68 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).

Revenue from operations also dipped 7.92 percent quarter-on-quarter, coming in at Rs 706.72 crore compared to Rs 767.47 crore in Q4, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 713.4 crore, down 8.45 percent from Rs 779.21 crore in the previous quarter.

Operating expenses also declined to Rs 517.97 crore from Rs 569.45 crore. Key costs included Rs 176.97 crore on raw and packaging materials, Rs 81.57 crore on stock-in-trade purchases, Rs 48.89 crore in employee benefits, and Rs 1.04 crore in finance costs.

Despite the sequential decline, the company showed solid year-on-year growth. Revenue rose 10 percent from Rs 645 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 707 crore this quarter.

Commenting on the results, Gillette India Managing Director Kumar Venkatasubramanian said the company delivered double-digit growth on both the topline and bottom line compared to the same period last year.

He attributed the performance to Gillette India’s integrated growth strategy, which focuses on a robust product portfolio, innovation, productivity, and organizational agility. “This approach continues to deliver sustainable, balanced growth while creating long-term value,” he said.

Shares of Gillette India were trading at Rs 11,021, up Rs 395 or 3.71 percent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) around 2:40 p.m.

Over the past five days, the stock has gained Rs 182 (1.68 percent), and in the last month, it is up Rs 123.5 (1.13 percent). (Source: IANS)