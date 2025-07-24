India Needs Builders Who Think Beyond Code, Says Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar

NEW DELHI— India’s tech industry may boast over five million technologists, but what it truly needs now is a generation of builders who think beyond code and focus on creating scalable, impactful solutions, according to Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom.

Speaking ahead of the organization’s inaugural Tech Developer Confluence, scheduled for August 8 in Bengaluru, Nambiar said the event aims to empower India’s developer community and redefine how the nation trains and nurtures tech talent.

“The confluence is an attempt to rewire how we train, inspire, and spotlight developer talent in India,” Nambiar stated.

Designed as a national platform, the event will bring together students, developers, and technology leaders to turn potential into products, capability into innovation, and talent into global impact. It will showcase cutting-edge technologies like generative AI (GenAI), quantum computing, and cybersecurity through hands-on sessions, masterclasses, and hackathons.

The goal, Nasscom emphasized, is to future-proof India’s skilling ecosystem and boost grassroots participation in the deep tech economy. Attendees—including coders, system architects, researchers, and student innovators—will have the opportunity to explore next-gen technologies in real-world settings.

The confluence will feature sessions on GenAI-powered DevOps, synthetic data modeling, space-tech applications, and multi-agent systems. The agenda is focused on moving beyond theoretical discussions to foster tangible, scalable innovations.

Masterclasses at the event will cover key topics such as building multi-agent AI systems, generating synthetic data for AI and GenAI, and rapid application development using code assistants. In addition, panel discussions will explore agentic AI’s role in cybersecurity, implementation of Responsible AI practices, and strategies for compliance under India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.

Nasscom also announced two dedicated hackathons where developers will tackle real-world industry challenges. These competitions are intended to drive practical, impactful solutions in areas critical to India’s $284 billion technology industry. (Source: IANS)