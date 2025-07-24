India’s Energy Transition Accelerates with Natural Gas as Key Focus: CRF President

NEW DELHI— India is forging ahead with a bold and forward-looking energy strategy, placing natural gas at the center of its transition toward a cleaner, more sustainable future, according to Shishir Priyadarshi, President of the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF).

Speaking at a CRF-organized event on Thursday, Priyadarshi said the government aims to raise the share of natural gas in India’s energy mix from the current 7 percent to 15 percent by 2030.

“The government has formulated a very ambitious gas policy, with the goal of ensuring that by 2030, gas contributes around 15 percent to India’s energy mix,” he said.

Describing the policy as “ambitious but essential,” Priyadarshi emphasized that natural gas will act as a critical bridge fuel as the country shifts from traditional fossil fuels to cleaner, non-fossil energy sources.

“India today stands at a crucial inflection point,” he noted. “On one hand, we are determined to become a developed nation by 2047—Viksit Bharat is not just a vision but a national goal. On the other, we remain firmly committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.”

He added that the idea for the event was conceived two months ago to underscore the increasingly vital role of natural gas in India’s energy transformation.

“The purpose of this gathering is to highlight that gas will be a reliable, vital part of India’s transition from fossil to non-fossil fuels,” he said. “It is not just a stopgap, but a central pillar in the country’s long-term energy roadmap.”

As the Indian government continues to push for cleaner fuels and sustainable development, energy experts agree that natural gas will play a pivotal role in meeting the country’s growing energy demands while reducing its environmental footprint. (Source: IANS)